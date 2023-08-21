Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out after two competitors died while participating in the swim element of an Ironman event in Youghal, County Cork.

The men have been named locally as Ivan Chittenden, 64, from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from County Meath.

Both men got into difficulty in the swim element of the half Ironman triathlon event at Claycastle beach on Sunday.

They were removed from the water by rescue services, and taken to Cork University Hospital.