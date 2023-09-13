There has been a large fish kill in County Donegal.

The Loughs Agency said it has been alerted to a potential pollutant in the River Finn on Tuesday.

The agency said the pollution was "allegedly stemming from a commercial premises".

It added an investigation found a discharge of harmful matter into a tributary of the river, between Castlefinn and Ballybofey.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that about a thousand fish, including salmon, trout and eels had been taken from the water of the Killygordon Burn, known locally as the 'Creamery Burn'.

The Loughs Agency said "significant resources" had been committed towards a clean-up operation of the river.

"We will have resources at the site of the incident until the investigation is complete," it said in a statement.

Anyone who discovers a dead fish in the area has been asked to contact the Loughs Agency directly.