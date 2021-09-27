A man has died a month after being struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run in Sheffield.

The man, who was in his 50s, was hit by the car on Regent Street at about 01:35 on Sunday 22 August.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 24-year-old man from Sheffield arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Although no formal identification has yet taken place, the man's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward.