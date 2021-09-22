Construction workers renovating a disused chapel found a time capsule stuffed with a letter from 1938.

Builders from Harvey Boot Ltd were carrying out a project at Bethel Chapel, in Sheffield city centre, when they found a small canister inside a cavity wall.

It contained a letter which, when unfurled, turned out to have been written by John Woodhouse, foreman of local plastering company Bradbury & Sons, listing the names of andall the on the site.

Their modern-day counterparts wanted to add their own message to the canister, so senior site supervisor Carl Gelder and apprentice Harry Rodgers signed their own note and placed it back in the wall.

Bethel Chapel closed in 1936 and was purchased in 1938 by George Binns, who relocated his clothing business ‘Outfitters’ from Moorhead.

The lis, likely placed during renovations in the thirties, includes an apprentice called Boy Teddy - likely to have been aged about 14.

Ian Gresser, of Henry Boot, said: "To uncover an old letter or artefact is always an exciting moment, but it’s particularly special to find something directly linked to the construction industry," Mr Gresser said.

The builders were working on the Heart of the City project near Barker's Pool, which is to become a 15,000 sq ft (1,394 sq m) live entertainment venue as part of the Cambridge Street Collective.