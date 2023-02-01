Hedge shines a light on biodiversity need
A group of volunteers are finishing planting a huge hedge to increase biodiversity.
The Worcester Environmental Group will also be planting oak trees along the 1,640ft (500m) hedge at Aconbury Orchard.
The group has already planted 60% of the hedge, which is edible to wildlife and features acorns and rose hips.
Leader Paul Snookes said they were doing it due to the "biodiversity emergency".
In Decemember 2022, hundreds of charities, governments and researchers gathered in Canada for the UN global summit on biodiversity.
Nearly a third of all species are currently endangered due to human activities such as logging, climate change and farming.
Mr Snookes said he'd noticed a "catastrophic drop in the number of insects" over the years by observing the lack of them splattered on his car window, compared to previous years.
"A lot of this is due to intense farming and the use of chemical fertilisers," Mr Snookes said.
The hedge, which has been bought from funding provided by Worcestershire county councillor Andy Roberts, will also include species such as blackthorn, dog wood, hazel as well as a variety of berry bushes.
The group which has been running for two years, said the planting would start at 10:00 GMT and is open to the public.