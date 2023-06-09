Plans submitted for Piccadilly Circus rooftop bar
Plans have been submitted for a rooftop bar located on one of central London's most iconic landmarks.
LS1 Sherwood Street Ltd has requested permission to install the bar alongside three other venues at Piccadilly Circus.
The plans outline aims for separate premises to be located across several floors of the same building.
The Metropolitan Police is against the proposals and a number of local residents have expressed their disapproval.
On Thursday, Westminster City Council received four applications for new venues to be built on Shaftesbury Avenue - one of the roads running through Piccadilly Circus.
LS1 Sherwood Street Ltd wants to create four new premises, including a sports bar, pub, three-floor bar and restaurant called the Devonshire Arms and the rooftop bar overlooking London's skyline.
Alun Thomas, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, told the council's planning committee that the project would make Piccadilly Circus a "destination rather than a thoroughfare".
The application material claims "reinvention like this is not just desirable - it is necessary" to ensure Westminster remains a cultural "epicentre".
'Already saturated'
However, the Met Police argues the scheme would lead to more crime and disorder with an increase in revellers.
PC Dave Morgan told the committee that the area is "already saturated" with licensed premises and crime levels there are "higher than pre-Covid".
Among residents, opinions are mixed.
One neighbour said the scheme was "a very good one" and would "attract the kind of people to the area we want to have”.
Others were less impressed, citing concerns over anti-social behaviour, noise and crowding.
A sleep survey of locals found a quarter claim to be disrupted "seven nights a week" by noise.
Of the 87 respondents, 56% agreed that the council should not grant additional alcohol licences.
A decision on all four venues is expected on Thursday 15 June.
