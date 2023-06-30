Brighton’s only community-owned pub at risk of closure

Brighton’s only community-owned pub is at risk of closure amid financial difficulties.

The owners of The Bevy in Moulsecoomb, East Sussex, say the venue is losing about £3,000 a month due to increased utility bills, rent and stock prices.

Warren Carter, the chairman of The Bevy, has called for help from the local community, and warned the pub could face closure within two months without any support.

A public meeting to discuss the future of the site is to be held on Saturday.