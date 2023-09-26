Coin hoard research money allocated to foundation
At a glance
Money from Jersey's largest coin hoard was ringfenced for science and research
The Highlands College Foundation has been identified as the organisation to administer the £250,000
The money is to allow scientific and educational research of the hoard
- Published
Ringfenced money from the largest iron age coin hoard in Jersey's history has been allocated to a foundation for science and research.
The Le Catillon II hoard was uncovered by two local amateur metal detectorists in 2012.
The Government of Jersey bought the hoard for £4.25m in 2021 after negotiations with the Crown, which claimed the discovery as a treasure trove in accordance with Jersey customary law.
Part of the financial settlement included £250,000 for scientific and educational research of the hoard, which the government has given to the charitable arm of Highlands College.
Chair of the Highlands College Foundation, David Lord, said: "The opportunity for Highlands College and the foundation to be involved in further discovery work of the Le Catillon Hoard is very exciting."
The money will be made available before the end of the year to staff, students, and alumni of the college, as well as for research by any third party in Jersey or from overseas wishing to further investigate the historic discovery.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.