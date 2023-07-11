Long-awaited new measures on HMOs to be brought in
At a glance
West Northamptonshire Council are set to bring in measure to tackle issues with houses in multiple occupation (HMOs)
The action plan will be discussed by the authority's cabinet
It will introduce minimum standards for HMOs and take enforcement over unlicensed HMOs
Long-awaited new measures to tackle problems with the private housing rental sector such as litter and the quality of rooms are due to be introduced in Northampton.
An action plan for houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) has been put together by West Northamptonshire Council and will be considered by its cabinet on Tuesday evening, external.
Campaigners have said the authority had promised a review of HMOs two years ago.
Adam Brown, deputy leader of Conservative-led authority, said: "HMOs and how they operate are a cause for concern for many residents."
The council defines an HMO, external as a private house with shared facilities where bedrooms are rented separately by at least three tenants.
Last year, protesters gathered outside a council meeting to demand action on HMOs.
The action plan includes having two extra housing officers to concentrate on unlicensed HMOs and taking enforcement action against them.
'Protect tenants'
Minimum standards for HMOs would be reviewed and there would be more spot-checks.
The council would also tackle litter and rubbish generated by HMOs as well as reviewing room sizes and amenities for tenants.
Mr Brown said: "HMOs form part of the overall housing supply across West Northants and are particularly beneficial for people on low incomes, key workers and students – but they must be licensed and managed properly."
He said the action plan, which council officers recommend is approved by the cabinet, would "protect tenants, support landlords and make our neighbourhoods more pleasant for everyone".
The council said the vast majority of HMOs were in Northampton with about 10 to 15 in Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
