Cornwall Council has installed concrete blocks to stop drivers using a village as a "rat run" to escape delays caused by ongoing work to dual the A30, between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross.

The council said the road through Silverwell was "not suitable for through traffic".

"For the safety of residents, we’ve had to install concrete blocks to enforce the legal closure of the road leading to the village to prevent unauthorised access," it said.

The authority added official diversion routes were in place "that are suitable for all vehicles".