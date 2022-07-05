Islanders across the Bailiwick of Guernsey are reminded to test for Covid before visiting someone vulnerable due to an increase in cases.

The States has asked islanders to take lateral flow tests when attending in-patient health settings and care homes, and not to attend if people show symptoms.

There are 1,241 known cases of Covid-19 in the Bailiwick, the States of Guernsey has reported. , external

A total of 948 cases were identified in the last week, with 10 people in hospital.

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, said it was "so important that we continue to work together in the light of the recent increase in numbers".

Lateral flow tests remain free of charge and can be collected from the Guernsey information centre and Beau Sejour.