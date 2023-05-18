A campaign group has reacted angrily to plans to increase water bills to fund upgrades to the sewage network.

Earlier, water suppliers in England apologised for sewage spills and said they were ready to spend £10bn on tackling the issue, but customers could foot the bill.

Claire Kirby, from Up Sewage Creek in Shrewsbury, said it was not fair to increase bills while the companies made huge profits.

However, local Conservative MP, Philip Dunne, said the money had to come from somewhere.