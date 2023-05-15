Health workers cycle 250km to support ULEZ expansion
At a glance
Health professionals cycled the expanded border of the ULEZ
They travelled 250km across three days
The Ride for their Lives group are raising awareness of the impact of air pollution
The Ultra Low Emission Zone is set to expand to cover all of London at the end of August
- Published
Doctors and other health workers from across London have cycled 250km to urge action against air pollution.
The Ride for their Lives group biked along the border of the soon-to-be expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone.
They say the majority of early deaths from air pollution are in outer London boroughs.
The ULEZ is due to expand at the end of August to include all of the capital.
The group of cyclists, comprising GPs, paediatricians and junior doctors, began their ride on Saturday in Havering and finished it in Bexley earlier on Monday.
Dr Mark Hayden, the cycle ride's organiser, said: "Air pollution crosses the placenta and causes harm before birth; the damage accumulates throughout childhood and adult life.
"At a time when the NHS is already under immense pressure, air pollution is causing a huge strain on hospital wards across the country that could be prevented today."
The paediatrician added: “The ULEZ works, particularly for reducing NO2, the main culprit in asthma.
"It is a small step in the right direction towards cleaner air and more safe active travel."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Doctors and healthcare professionals see first hand the harmful impacts of toxic air on Londoners’ health.
“Expanding the ULEZ will have a transformative impact, with five million more Londoners being able to breathe cleaner air; fewer air pollution-related hospital admissions; and important cost savings to the NHS."
More on ULEZ
The ULEZ expansion has been met with opposition from some local authorities.
Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - launched legal action over the expanded scheme earlier this year.
The High Court granted permission for the case against the expansion to proceed, with a date set for July.
Neil Garratt, leader of the City Hall Conservatives, told the BBC he was worried about the impact of the policy.
"I speak to a lot of older people in outer London who drive an old car. It's not used frequently, but that car is a lifeline for them.
"I worry about the impact on people like that who will just end up feeling cut off."
