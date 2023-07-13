The swimming team helped boost the Isle of Man's medal tally to 46 on the penultimate day of action at the Island Games.

The swimmers, who sported 'supermanx' T-shirts during their medal ceremonies, won two golds and a silver in the pool on day five, with further medals for the Isle of Man won in cycling, tennis, archery and badminton.

The haul puts the island back up in third position in the overall medals table.

Swimmer Peter Allen, who was part of the men's winning 4x100m freestyle relay on Thursday, said his week in Guernsey had been "a dream come true".