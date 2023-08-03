Funerals for victims of Monaghan school dance crash
At a glance
Separate funerals will take place in County Monaghan and County Dublin for teenage crash victims
Dlava Mohamed, 16, and her best friend Kiea McCann, 17, died while travelling to a school leavers' dance
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Clones in County Monaghan on Wednesday night as Dlava's remains were brought home
Two teenage girls who died in a car crash on their way to an end-of-year school dance in County Monaghan will be laid to rest later on Thursday.
A funeral service for 16-year old Dlava Mohamed will take place at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin, followed by burial at the Newcastle Muslim Cemetery.
A separate funeral Mass for her best friend, 17-year-old Kiea McCann, will be held in their home town of Clones in County Monaghan.
The crash happened on Monday evening.
The victims were among five people travelling in a vehicle which crashed into a tree at Legnakelly, on the main road between Clones and Smithborough.
Three other people were injured, two of them critically.
On Wednesday night, hundreds of mourners formed a guard of honour in Clones as Dlava's remains were returned to her family.
There had been similar scenes the night before when people lined the streets to honour Kiea, as her coffin was returned to Clones ahead of her funeral.
The teenagers both attended Largy College in the town and were travelling to a debs (debutants') ball organised by their school.
Their head teacher Sharon Magennis said the deaths of the the "two beautiful girls" had caused "utter heartbreak and devastation" within their school.
Teenage friends of the victims have been offered support by staff at Largy College and at Clones Youth Centre.
Dlava's 18-year-old sister was critically injured in the crash along with the 60-year-old man who was driving the car.
On Wednesday, Dlava's sister was critical but stable in Cavan General Hospital.
An 18-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All four teenagers attended Largy College.