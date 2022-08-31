A Leicestershire care service has been handed a warning notice after staff failed to hand out medicine on several occasions, the healthcare watchdog has said.

Help at Home's Connaught House in Victoria Place, Loughborough, was rated as "requires improvement" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC report, external stated there was an "increased risk of people being harmed" due to the way it manages medicines.

The company said it had now made changes to prevent a repeat of the errors.