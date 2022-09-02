Three badly hurt as car crashes and bursts into flames
Three people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash on the Ely link-road on the outskirts of Cardiff.
A grey Fiat Punto left the carriageway, collided with trees, and burst into flames.
The incident happened on the A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith at around 23:35 BST on 1 September.
Two casualties have serious but non-life threatening injuries, said South Wales Police.
The six people in the vehicle were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.
South Wales Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has mobile phone, or dash cam footage to contact them.