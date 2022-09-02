Three people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash on the Ely link-road on the outskirts of Cardiff.

A grey Fiat Punto left the carriageway, collided with trees, and burst into flames.

The incident happened on the A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith at around 23:35 BST on 1 September.

Two casualties have serious but non-life threatening injuries, said South Wales Police.

The six people in the vehicle were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.