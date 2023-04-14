Hundreds of junior doctors gathered for a rally in Birmingham city centre on the fourth day of industrial action.

Staff across the country walked out on Tuesday in a row over pay, with the BMA union asking for a 35% pay rise.

Doctors at the rally on Edgbaston Street near the Bullring shopping centre held signs calling for change and saying they were overworked and underpaid.

The union and the government are yet to reach an agreement, with the government calling the union's demands "unreasonable".