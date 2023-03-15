Designs revealed for library transformation
Designs have been revealed for a multimillion-pound redevelopment of Stoke-on-Trent's main library.
City Central Library, in Hanley, is set to be turned into 96 apartments, a gym and nursery facilities.
The library itself is set to move into the neighbouring Two Smithfield building in the autumn.
The current site on Bethesda Street could also feature a restaurant and other leisure facilities, the city council said.
It follows similar plans to redevelop the former Tunstall library, which is also set turned into flats and a leisure centre under £8m plans revealed earlier in the year.
Tunstall Library Development Ltd is expected to work up more detailed plans for that site, following the library's move into the town hall last year.
Hanley library's £1.5m move into the Smithfield building will also see will see the creation of a new computer suite and a dedicated children's area.
"Our vision to transform City Central Library builds on the huge success of our other recent developments in the city, such as the Clayworks apartments scheme and the fantastic Spitfire Gallery at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery," Stoke-on-Trent City Council Leader Abi Brown said.
"We have worked hard over the last few years to create the right infrastructure to support the regeneration of the city centre and put Stoke-on-Trent on the map as a place to live, work and visit."