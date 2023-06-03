Isle of Man TT fans excited as 'magic' races return
At a glance
TT fans have shared their excitement ahead of the first races of TT 2023
Solo riders and sidecar pairings are set to compete on the Mountain Course later
The event sees tens of thousands of fans travel to the island
Visitor Helen Tidwell said she returns each year as the TT "is a one off".
Fans visiting the Isle of Man for the TT have shared their excitement ahead of the first races.
After five days of qualifying, solo competitors and sidecar pairings are set to compete on the Mountain Course later.
Tens of thousands of visitors have travelled to the island for the event which continues until 10 June.
Sol Facal, from Argentina, said TT fortnight on the island was "magic".
On the island to marshal, she met her friend Victor Curiel from Barcelona on the island.
She said she loves the racing, the energy, the friendships that are made at the event.
Jane Theodorou lived on the island for 28 years before moving to Leeds, but said she feels a "massive draw" to visit for the fortnight.
She and her sister, Helen Tidwell from Lincolnshire, are part of two racing teams competing.
Ms Tidwell said she comes back year after year as the TT "is a one off, there's nothing like this in the world".
"The thrill" of the racing makes the event "very special", but knowing the competitors made it "a little bit scary", Ms Theodorou said.
William Stuart travelled from Lossimouth in Scotland with friends for his second TT festival.
He said he has been "hungry" to return after enjoying last year's races and had been "counting down the days" to the 2023 event.
"The bikes, the smell of the fuel on the road... it's brilliant," he said.
Kane Boggis from Northamptonshire travels to marshal for the TT races.
He said he visits for "a bit of work and bit of fun".
"I love the people, the island’s fantastic, [you] can’t ask for better", he added.
Racing is set to be held in blocks of two days back-to-back from 3-10 June, over six days rather than the traditional four.
