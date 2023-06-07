New London Transport Commissioner announced by TfL
- Published
Andy Lord has been announced as the new Transport Commissioner.
He has as been in the role on an interim basis since October last year, when he took over from Andy Byford.
Mr Lord previously worked as TfL's chief operating officer and managing director of London Underground.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Mr Lord was committed " to delivering better services for Londoners".
Mr Lord said he was "hugely honoured and proud" to take on the role of London Transport Commissioner.
“In the months ahead, one of my key focuses will be on securing the long-term government funding that we need to continue our vital work," he said.
He was appointed by the mayor and members of TfL's Board.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external