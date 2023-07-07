Motorbike rider suffers serious injuries in crash

A motorbike rider has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Cornwall, police say.

The crash happened on the A3059 near St Columb Major, at the junction near the area's industrial estate, at about 20:15 BST on Thursday, officers said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while a crash investigation took place.

Officers appealed for anyone with information on the crash to get in touch.

