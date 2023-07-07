CCTV footage of a man lunging at a shop worker with a knife before smashing through the doors of the supermarket has been released.

Josh James, of no fixed address, has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery.

His partner Bobbie Reynolds, of Leinster Avenue in Bristol, was also sentenced for burglary and other offences at Bristol Crown Court.

Police said James, 33, was a "dangerous" person who "has no awareness" of his actions' impact.