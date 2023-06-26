An alternative route for a flood relief channel in Surrey is to considered following concerns from open water swimmers.

The River Thames Scheme will aim to reduce the risk of flooding for 11,000 homes and 1,600 businesses in Surrey and London.

It will see a new river channel built in two sections close to the Thames – known as the Runnymede Channel Section and the Spelthorne Channel Section.

But campaigners have called for a lake in Shepperton to be left out of the proposed route amid concerns about the impact on water quality.