Devon and Cornwall has third lowest crime rate
At a glance
Devon and Cornwall Police saw the third lowest crime rate in new Office for National Statistics figures
- Published
Devon and Cornwall continue to have the third lowest crime rate out of the country's 42 police forces, according to new figures.
‘Victim-based crime’ has gone down by 0.6% while there was a 1% increase in recorded crime.
However, the Office for National Statistics crime figures reported a 15.5% increase in sexual offences for the South West force.
Police said the figure, which has also increased nationally, was partly due to the increased media coverage relating to violence against women and girls.
The figures covered the period when there was public outrage at the murder of Sarah Everard in London and the trial of the murderer of Lorraine Cox in Exeter.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “If these high-profile cases have caused more women and girls to reflect on incidents and the confidence to come forward to report offences, both recent and historic, then that is to be welcomed."
Public order offences have risen by 13% which the force linked to a general increase in protest and resistance nationally coupled with more staycations and the lifting of Covid restrictions.
Devon and Cornwall Police bosses said its patch was one of the "safest" places to live and praised the work of their officers.
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell added: “These crime figures highlight to us the areas where we can do better and show us where to best target our resources to combat particular types of crime going forward."
Devon and Cornwall also saw a 17.6% fall in robbery and a 25.9% fall in bicycle theft.
The figures covered the year ending September 2021.