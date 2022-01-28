Devon and Cornwall continue to have the third lowest crime rate out of the country's 42 police forces, according to new figures.

‘Victim-based crime’ has gone down by 0.6% while there was a 1% increase in recorded crime.

However, the Office for National Statistics crime figures reported a 15.5% increase in sexual offences for the South West force.

Police said the figure, which has also increased nationally, was partly due to the increased media coverage relating to violence against women and girls.

The figures covered the period when there was public outrage at the murder of Sarah Everard in London and the trial of the murderer of Lorraine Cox in Exeter.