By John Bray

BBC West Midlands

A heating and plumbing engineer who went back to university to pursue his dream of becoming a glass blower has delivered a piece of work for one of the country's top glass museums.

Chris Day studied at University of Wolverhampton, and believes he's the only black glass blower in England.

The 54-year-old, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, has seen his career take off over the last two years.

He now has work on display at six museums, and his latest piece After the Darkness, the Light was unveiled on Friday at Stourbridge Glass Museum during the International Festival of Glass.