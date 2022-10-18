A woman who lived in Orkney 1,800 years ago had a diet that was unusually rich in seafood, say archaeologists.

V﻿ery little evidence has been found of fish being consumed in Iron Age Britain, despite the abundance of the marine life, according to the UHI Archaeology Institute.

P﻿ossible reasons for this may have included social restrictions or taboos around eating seafood.

Experts at the institute have been involved in analysing a tooth from a woman's jawbone that was uncovered during excavations at The Cairns in South Ronaldsay.

T﻿he bone appeared to have been carefully placed inside a container made from a whale vertebra, and studies of the tooth have revealed the woman had eaten "fish suppers" all through her life.

A﻿rchaeologists suggest she may have had a special role or status and have nicknamed her The Elder.