A painting that has been stored away for more than 100 years has been unrolled.

The painting, Lady Jane Grey at Her Place of Execution by Solomon Alexander Hart, was revealed at The Box in Plymouth.

The work created by the Plymouth-born artist measures 12ft (3.5m) high by 11ft (3.3m) wide.

Hart was the first Jewish member of the Royal Academy and an influential artist of the 19th Century, painting scenes from British and Jewish history during his lifetime.