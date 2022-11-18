Pop-up restaurant in parents' garden told to close
A businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission.
Uttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex.
However, councillors said planning permission, or a "satisfactory" explanation as to why he does not need permission, was also required.
The new restaurant angered some villagers, but the owner, Sammy Forway, said he was "approachable if there were any concerns".
"They could have always come and asked what was going on and I would have been happy to show them around and explain," he said.
"All our other guests have been locals and they found out just fine, by supporting a local business."
The 47-year-old, owner of the business Event Horizon, has obtained seven temporary event licences for Stone & Coal since August.
The kitchen and toilets are located in shipping containers.
A council committee granted his licence application on Thursday, which included serving alcohol as late as midnight on weekends and until 03:00 for private events.
He was told to install a noise limiting device as part his management plans.
Nine people made formal objections to the licence application, and eight people wrote letters of support.
Some raised complaints about noise, light pollution, lack of parking provision and potential obstruction to emergency vehicles.
Planning permission was not a condition of the licence, but Mr Forway could face enforcement action, such as being taken to court and fined, if he continues trading regardless.
'Quiet area'
Nearby resident Jeanette McNamara told BBC Essex: "We’ve lived here in harmony for over 25 years - no problems with any neighbours.
"Then all of a sudden we had this pop-up restaurant drop out of the sky.
"No-one has ever come over and asked us what we would like."
Judy Strong said: "It’s a quiet area and that’s why we moved here.
"We didn’t move here to be near a pub and a restaurant."
Mr Forway said he would submit a planning application and had already planned to stop trading until the Easter.
