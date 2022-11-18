A﻿ businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission.

U﻿ttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex.

However, c﻿ouncillors said planning permission, or a "satisfactory" explanation as to why he does not need permission, was also required.

T﻿he new restaurant angered some villagers, but the owner, Sammy Forway, said he was "approachable if there were any concerns".