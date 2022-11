A businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission.

Uttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex.

However, councillors said planning permission, or a "satisfactory" explanation as to why he does not need permission, was also required.

The new restaurant angered some villagers, but the owner, Sammy Forway, said he was "approachable if there were any concerns".