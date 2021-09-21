Events are usually held at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Middleton Park and Bramley Park, each with a 15-minute firework display.

Leeds Council said it shared people's "real disappointment" that they will not take place this year.

The decision follows guidance from the government to ensure people attending large outdoor events prove they are at a lower risk of carrying and transmitting Covid-19, and for a limit on numbers attending.

The council said that meant everyone "would need to provide evidence of their Covid status, either through vaccination, testing or their natural immunity".