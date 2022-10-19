Three Jersey museums win visitor awards

Three popular museums in Jersey have won industry awards for providing a quality visitor experience.

Jersey Museum has won a gold, in the Visit England Visitor Attractions awards.

Both La Hougue Bie and Hamptonne Country Life Museum have also been named as 'Hidden Gems'.

Visit England said the awards for the three sites were "testament to the high standards achieved, which our assessor felt were truly deserving of recognition".

Jersey Heritage's Head of Visitor Services Hilary Grimes said the awards "mean a huge amount".

She said: "The past couple of years have been really tough on our industry and to have come out the other side of the pandemic with these accolades is a tribute to our amazing staff and volunteers.

The annual awards follow on-site assessments as part of the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme and are given to those who have scored highly and go the extra mile in providing a quality visitor experience.