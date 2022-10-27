Region's NHS dentistry difficulties deepen
Thousands of patients in Dumfries and Galloway will no longer be registered with an NHS dentist from early January next year.
The Gardenhill practice in Castle Douglas has notified 4,400 people of its plans to close in January.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) said it was "not good news" for people in the region.
It said the closure came at a time when the area faced a "very serious situation" in terms of NHS provision.
Director of dentistry Alison Milne said: "This move comes after the closure of a Castle Douglas dental practice in October 2021 which affected 1,500 patients as well as the reduction in NHS dental care being provided by the other dental practice in the town in spring 2022."
She said they were aware that the issue was one of the public's most "pressing concerns".
"Ultimately, dentists, like GPs, are independent contractors who are awarded contracts to provide services on behalf of the NHS," she said.
"We continue to work to encourage and support dentists to take up contracts.
"In some circumstances we can even support with provision of premises, as is the case with this practice which operates out of Gardenhill Primary Care Centre."
Ms Milne said the problem was acute in Dumfries and Galloway but was also affecting other parts of Scotland.
"This is a situation that will only improve when we have more dentists coming into our region providing NHS services – but we know that the lack of dental workforce is a national problem."
NHS patients receiving notification from the practice will need to seek alternative provision.
Anyone who is no longer registered and requires emergency dental care has been advised to phone the helpline on 0845 602 6417.