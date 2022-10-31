A Norwegian boat with a damaged steering system has been rescued by Guernsey’s all-weather lifeboat.

Guernsey Coastguard said the sailing vessel Raaafant called for assistance at about 14:45 GMT on Sunday while it was about three nautical miles (5.5km) south west of Les Hanois lighthouse.

St Peter Port’s Spirit of Guernsey lifeboat was launched and got to the vessel at about 16:00.

I﻿t towed the boat back to St Peter Port, reaching the harbour by 17:35.