Bury St Edmunds: Regeneration of historic centre complete

Overall the council spent £6.72m on the project, which started in September 2020.

As part of the development of the former post office, access to the building has been improved and the windows replaced.

A yard area at the rear of the building has been turned into a new commercial front on to St Andrews Street South.

The Market Thoroughfare has been widened by more than 50%, and 12 new apartments and two commercial units have been built.

Mr Griffiths said the project "demonstrates our confidence that, even given current challenges, Bury St Edmunds will continue to be a wonderful place where people want to come to live, to work, to visit and shop - and to enjoy its rich mix of culture, amenities and heritage".