While the home has made some improvements since the inspection in 2021, inspectors said they did not go far enough.

It was rated as "requires improvement" in both May 2022 and following its most recent inspection in January.

A report published by the CQC, external this month said safety fears remained among both inspectors and residents.

"I am not safe at night," one resident told the CQC.

"People come into my room, and I do not know them."

Medicine management was flagged as a concern during all four recent inspections, with some items not stored correctly, one patient left to take their own medicine and another given doses disguised in water without their knowledge, despite being of full mental capacity.

Care plans were also not always up to date and residents and their families were not always involved in decisions around care, the CQC added.