'As they ordered knives our boy was ordering toys'
At a glance
As two teenagers are convicted of murdering Ronan Kanda, his family calls for more action to tackle knife crime
Ronan, 16, was stabbed to death as he walked home from a friend's house in Wolverhampton in a case of mistaken identity
His family say it is too easy to buy a cheap weapon online
- Published
The family of a boy killed by strangers as he went to buy a PlayStation controller have called for an end to knife crime.
Ronan Kanda, 16, was just yards from his home in Wolverhampton when he was attacked by youths who mistook him for someone else.
"As a society, we need to do more to stop knife crime," his sister, Nikita, said. "Do you know how easy it is to acquire a knife? You can go online and just buy a machete."
Two boys aged 17, were found guilty of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
"I just can’t make sense of what’s happened," said Ronan's father, Chander Kanda. "I can’t process it."
The trial heard Ronan left his home to buy a PlayStation controller from a friend's house at about 20:00 BST on 29 June 2022 when he was attacked from behind.
His murderers had a rift with one of Ronan's friends who they said owed them money and mistook the teenager for their target.
Ronan was fatally wounded with a ninja sword set and a machete, which the killers had bought online and picked up from a post office.
"While these guys were ordering knives, our boy was ordering toys," Nikita said.
"Our Ronan wouldn't dream of buying a knife. He was just a normal, happy-go-lucky kid."
The family now wants to raise more awareness and campaign for an end to knife crime.
"They're so cheap to buy, it's ridiculous," said Mr Kanda. "A bit of pocket money and you can get yourself a weapon.
"I was born and bred in Wolverhampton, back in our day you’d get in a few fights with your fists or whatever and that was it, you make friends.
"But these people are carrying knives and for them it’s like carrying a phone. You have to carry a knife and I can’t understand why."
Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal the West Midlands has one of the highest rates of knife crime nationally.
In 2022, the force recorded more than 3,000 knife-related offences.
Last week, it took part in Operation Sceptre, a nationwide initiative to tackle knife crime by targeting potential offenders and removing weapons from the street.
Deputy Chief Const Scott Green said the operation had been "really successful".
He said: “We’ve conducted numerous stops and searches, recovered lots of weapons, and have had the opportunity of working together with partners, volunteers, officers, and staff to really communicate with the public and particularly young people about the dangers of knife crime, the risks involved in it and the threat to communities of people carrying weapons.”
Ronan's killers are due to be sentenced on 13 July at Wolverhampton Crown Court.