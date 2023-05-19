Appeal as man stabbed and beaten after town chase
A man has been stabbed and beaten after being chased through a town.
Three men - one of whom had a knife - approached the victim outside a Costcutter store on Kettering Road, Northampton, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday and a chase ensued.
As the man ran along East Park Parade, beside the Racecourse, he was attacked by the group and was stabbed twice in the leg and struck with a weapon.
Members of the public stopped to help the man and one drove him to hospital. Police are keen to hear from witnesses and the driver of that car.
Northamptonshire Police said the suspects were a man of large build who wore a white top and another man of medium build who wore a light-coloured jacket.
A third man, who had the knife, wore a black face covering and black ear-pods.
