A man has been stabbed and beaten after being chased through a town.

Three men - one of whom had a knife - approached the victim outside a Costcutter store on Kettering Road, Northampton, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday and a chase ensued.

As the man ran along East Park Parade, beside the Racecourse, he was attacked by the group and was stabbed twice in the leg and struck with a weapon.

Members of the public stopped to help the man and one drove him to hospital. Police are keen to hear from witnesses and the driver of that car.