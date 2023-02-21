NHS trust faces £35k bill after legal row
A Leicestershire NHS trust has been ordered to pay Harborough District Council £35,000 in legal fees after losing a court battle.
University of Leicester Hospitals NHS Trust asked for an extra £1m to deal with pressures created by a new housing development near Lutterworth.
The request was denied by Harborough District Council, and the trust mounted a legal challenge.
A High Court judge dismissed its bid earlier this month.
Planning permission was given for the Lutterworth East scheme in 2020, which will involve building 2,750 homes, a village centre, two primary schools and sports grounds.
A spokesperson for Harborough District Council said it welcomed the judge's decision to order the trust to contribute to the authority's legal fees and refuse an appeal.
"We will now focus on delivering much needed homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure sustainably at Lutterworth East," they told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Richard Mitchell, chief executive of the NHS trust, reacted to the judge’s ruling, which also blocked the right to appeal.
Mr Mitchell said: "We are disappointed in the outcome and will be taking the time to review the judgement contents in detail before considering our next steps as a trust."