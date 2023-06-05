Conservative group leader Andrew Lugger said: "She was well-liked and respected across the political spectrum and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her and worked with her."

Ms Pengelly was a supporter of local sports teams, including Plymouth Argyle and Plymouth Raiders.

The city council said in a statement that after Plymouth Argyle went into administration in 2011, she was instrumental in a council decision to support the club by buying the freehold of Home Park and leasing it back to the club.

Adam wrote on the club's Pasoti supporters' page: "RIP Vivien. Thank you for all your support when Argyle desperately needed it.

"You are a massive reason why we’re all still here."

As leader, she "provided strong leadership for both the council and the city at a time of significant challenge", said the local authority.

In 2010, during her period as leader, the council was crowned as the Best Achieving Council of the Year by the Municipal Journal.

Mayor of Plymouth Mark Shayer said: "Vivien was an important force in political life in Plymouth for many years and will be sorely missed."

Ms Pengelly is survived by family members, including five grandchildren.