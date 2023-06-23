A woman who died from sepsis might have lived if all necessary examinations had been carried out, a coroner has ruled.

Marion Llewellyn, 66, of Canterbury, Kent, had been sent home from the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, but was readmitted after five days, before dying three weeks later.

A coroner in Maidstone ruled she died from peritonitis and sepsis because clinical investigations were not performed.

East Kent Hospitals Trust said a full investigation into Mrs Llewellyn's death has been carried out.