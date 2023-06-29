Pottery firm Emma Bridgewater is to cut staff hours as it faces pressure over rising costs and challenging trading conditions.

The firm said staff would see a temporary pay cut for eight weeks from 10 July, as it moves to 80% of usual working hours.

The GMB union, which is not recognised by the company said it had been approached by some staff concerned about their futures.

Changes will affect both full-time and part-time staff at the factory, the firm's warehouse and some support workers, a spokesperson for the firm said.