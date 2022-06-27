Torpoint Ferry down to two boats after chain snaps

A ferry service between Plymouth and Torpoint in Cornwall is only using two out of three boats because a chain used to pull one vessel across the River Tamar has snapped.

Bosses of the Torpoint Ferry confirmed the chain snapped on Friday and that its maintenance team had worked through the weekend to recover the broken chain and replace it.

However, they added that they had decided to replace the vessel's second chain because it had been fitted at the same time as the snapped one.

Managers said the work was scheduled to be finished by the end of Thursday, but that it was weather-dependent.

They said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the completion of this vital work."