A﻿ child is in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries at a house in the Republic of Ireland.

A﻿ woman was also found unconscious at the scene in Clarecastle, County Clare.

B﻿oth remain in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Gardaí (Irish police) have launched an investigation into the incident.

RTÉ understands the child did not sustain its injuries accidentally.

T﻿he area has been sealed off while a technical investigation takes place.

P﻿olice have appealed for information.