The restaurant, which is housed in a former abattoir, opened in 2017 and its website claims it is “Middlesbrough’s most unique restaurant”, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The inspection, which was carried out on 14 July, found major improvements were needed to the venue's system of ensuring its food was safe to eat.

Inspectors wanted evidence that staff knew about food safety and that standards would be maintained in future.

They also found improvements were needed to the way food was prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The venue's cleanliness, hand washing facilities and pest control also needed addressing, they said.

There are currently seven businesses with zero-star ratings in Middlesbrough and 15 with one-star ratings.