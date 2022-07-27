Driver held after teenage passenger dies in crash
A driver has been arrested after his teenage passenger died following a crash in a Derbyshire town.
Police said the 18-year-old man died in hospital after a Fiat Punto left the road and hit a tree in Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, on Sunday night.
Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The 19-year-old driver was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been bailed while further inquiries take place.
Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage related to the crash, which happened at about 22:30 BST.