A driver has been arrested after his teenage passenger died following a crash in a Derbyshire town.

Police said the 18-year-old man died in hospital after a Fiat Punto left the road and hit a tree in Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, on Sunday night.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The 19-year-old driver was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.