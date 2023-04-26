Residents who live on a rural road in Carmarthenshire have erected a humorous sign after having enough of ruining their cars with potholes.

After complaining to Carmarthenshire council, residents decided it was their way or the highway.

The sign warns drivers to 'remove their dentures', 'adjust their bra straps' and 'secure their nuts' before using the road.

A spokesperson for Carmarthenshire council said the number of roads the council would like to resurface "far outstrips the budget available".