Villagers' pot hole sign warns drivers to adjust bra
At a glance
People living on a rural road full of pot holes have erected a humorous sign to try and get the attention of the council
The group sent a letter to the council to ask for the road to be resurfaced but got no response
Carmarthenshire council said it had a limited budget to spend on the roads due to cuts
People living on a rural road have erected their own sign about pot holes, warning drivers to "remove their dentures" and "adjust their bra straps".
After having enough of their cars being ruined by potholes and an unsuccessful complaint to Carmarthenshire council, residents decided it was their way or the highway.
The sign also warns drivers to "secure their nuts" before using the road.
Carmarthenshire council said the number of roads it would like to resurface "far outstrips the budget available".
Five households signed a letter to the council to ask them to resurface the road.
John Burton, 68, who lives on Abergorlech Road near the hamlet of Horeb, said: "This has been ongoing for years. I have been living here for 12 or 13 years."
He said people had repeatedly complained to the council but the road has "continued to deteriorate".
He added: "It has suffered from a lack of maintenance over many years, probably at least 40, according to my neighbours."
He also said gullies were not cleaned out, meaning water runs down the road and freezes in the winter, cracking the road further.
Mr Burton said the council sent a worker every time they complained to fill the biggest pot holes with tar, but they "drive off as if the job is done, actually leaving significant holes elsewhere and no real maintenance".
After writing a letter to the chief executive of the council and getting their local councillor involved, the residents decided to take matters into their own hands.
Mr Burton created and erected the sign, saying "we thought humour was the way to bring attention to this issue".
In a joint statement, the residents said: "Whilst the sign is intended to be funny the constant wear and tear on our vehicles is a real issue.
"This is another example of the discrimination that rural residents face as no urban road would be allowed to degrade to this extent.
"It is not unreasonable to ask that we have a road that has a safe surface for motor vehicles and bicycles."
Cabinet member for transport, Edward Thomas, said the council undertook scheduled highway safety inspections of all roads, including this rural road.