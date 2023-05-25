Sewage warning for swimmers at popular beach
At a glance
Swimmers at one of Devon's most popular beaches have been warned to stay out of the water because of a sewage discharge
Signs around the beach at Bigbury on Sea went up on Wednesday evening
The "incident" is expected to end on Thursday, said the Environment Agency
Beachgoers have been warned to stay out of the sea at one of Devon's most popular beaches.
Warning signs about a sewage discharge have been placed around Bigbury on Sea and nearby Challaborough.
"Bathing is not advised, due to pollution from sewage," said the Environment Agency (EA) on its website., external
Bigbury Parish Council said in a statement that a ruptured pipe carrying treated sewage from the local treatment plant had led to the leak.
"The warning signs to avoid the sea are a justifiable precautionary measure, if somewhat alarming for beach users with children," said a council spokesperson.
Warning signs were placed around the approaches to the western beach facing Burgh Island and at Sedgewell on the east of the beach.
According to the EA's website the signs were placed around the beach at 18:29 BST on Wednesday and the incident was "currently expected to end" on Thursday.
The quality of the seawater at Bigbury on Sea was classed as "excellent" overall in 2022 by the EA.
The EA said it and South West Water had been alerted about the leaking pipe at 16:30 BST.
"This effluent, while treated, is intended for discharge at a permitted outfall further out to sea and away from the bathing water area, where it would become further diluted," said a spokesperson.
"As a precaution, we have issued advice against swimming in the area and nearby bathing waters, including at Bigbury North, Bigbury South, Bantham and Challaborough as they are linked, while South West Water fixes the problem.
"In the meantime, sewage is being tankered away."
