A Scottish human rights lawyer has helped to deliver an ambulance and thousands of pounds of maternity supplies to Ukraine before cycling solo back to the UK.

Andrea Fraser, who lives in Edinburgh and is originally from Struy in the Highlands, took turns in driving the emergency vehicle from Poland to Lviv in western Ukraine.

The 31-year-old then cycled 1,250 miles (2,012km) over three weeks to raise money for an aid charity.

The last leg of trip home was from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Edinburgh.

She said: "There were days when the cycling was really tough, but it was nothing compared to the levels of discomfort and risk that people in Ukraine are going through."

Lviv was attacked by Russian missiles just before and just after Ms Fraser was in the city.