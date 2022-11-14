Lawyer's 1,250-mile cycle home after Ukraine aid trip

  1. Andrea Fraser
    Andrea Fraser

    ﻿Andrea Fraser, who lives in Edinburgh and is originally from Struy, has cycled back to the UK after helping to deliver aid to Ukraine

A﻿ Scottish human rights lawyer has helped to deliver an ambulance and thousands of pounds of maternity supplies to Ukraine before cycling solo back to the UK.

A﻿ndrea Fraser, who lives in Edinburgh and is originally from Struy in the Highlands, took turns in driving the emergency vehicle from Poland to Lviv in western Ukraine.

T﻿he 31-year-old then cycled 1,250 miles (2,012km) over three weeks to raise money for an aid charity.

T﻿he last leg of trip home was from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Edinburgh.

S﻿he said: "There were days when the cycling was really tough, but it was nothing compared to the levels of discomfort and risk that people in Ukraine are going through."

L﻿viv was attacked by Russian missiles just before and just after Ms Fraser was in the city.

Andrea Fraser

Andrea Fraser's bike next to a statue in Ukraine

W﻿hile on her journey home, Ms Fraser help to co-ordinate the delivery of another urgent load of maternity supplies.

S﻿he said: “My ride back from Ukraine has been full of highs and lows.

"There have been beautiful days, like the one on which I arrived in Wurzburg, Germany, and was invited to spend an evening with members of the local Ukrainian community there.

"And there have been difficult days of pedalling up relentless hills in the pouring rain and coming off my bike."

H﻿er journey home took her through Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and the Netherlands