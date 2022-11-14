Lawyer's 1,250-mile cycle home after Ukraine aid trip
A Scottish human rights lawyer has helped to deliver an ambulance and thousands of pounds of maternity supplies to Ukraine before cycling solo back to the UK.
Andrea Fraser, who lives in Edinburgh and is originally from Struy in the Highlands, took turns in driving the emergency vehicle from Poland to Lviv in western Ukraine.
The 31-year-old then cycled 1,250 miles (2,012km) over three weeks to raise money for an aid charity.
The last leg of trip home was from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Edinburgh.
She said: "There were days when the cycling was really tough, but it was nothing compared to the levels of discomfort and risk that people in Ukraine are going through."
Lviv was attacked by Russian missiles just before and just after Ms Fraser was in the city.
While on her journey home, Ms Fraser help to co-ordinate the delivery of another urgent load of maternity supplies.
She said: “My ride back from Ukraine has been full of highs and lows.
"There have been beautiful days, like the one on which I arrived in Wurzburg, Germany, and was invited to spend an evening with members of the local Ukrainian community there.
"And there have been difficult days of pedalling up relentless hills in the pouring rain and coming off my bike."
Her journey home took her through Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and the Netherlands